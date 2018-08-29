Recommencement of the School Transportation Subsidy Programme

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to advise the general public of the following, regarding the School Transportation Subsidy Programme for 2018/2019 academic year:

Secondary Schools

Special Education Centres

The school transportation subsidy programme will officially resume on Tuesday 4th September, 2018. The Ministry therefore wishes to inform parents and guardians whose children are beneficiaries of the programme that students will be notified of their assigned buses on Monday 03rd September, 2018, and that buses will begin to service their assigned routes on Tuesday 04th September, 2018.

The programme for the Vieux Fort and Soufriere Special Education Centres will commence on Monday 03rd September, 2018, using the same buses as in the last school year.

All drivers contracted for the new school year need to report to their assigned schools on Monday 03rd September, 2018 in order to collect their list of assigned students.

The Ministry looks forward to the cooperation of all parties.