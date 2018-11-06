Recent Saint Lucia killings committed by “close friends” – and add alcohol

Share This On:
(SNO) – “Now I go start liming with my enemies because friends killing you.”
That comment, from a Rae Lewis, appeared on Facebook in response to two separate incidents over the weekend in which two men were stabbed to death by their close friends. And alcohol intoxication contributed to the circumstances that led to both killings, according to eyewitnesses.
Police have formally identified the deceased men as Curtis Charlemagne, 37, of Canaries and Delan Evans, 27, of Ravine Ma-Cock, Monchy in Gros Islet.
Curtis Charlemagne
In a press release, the police’s Press & Public Relations Department said officers attached to the Canaries Police Station received a report of a suspected homicide at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, on Dix Street, Canaries.
“Curtis Charlemagne sustained a wound about the neck during an altercation with another male. He was conveyed to the Soufriere Hospital, via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner…. One individual is currently in police custody in relation to this incident,” the press release added.
The individual in custody is actually Charlemagne’s “close” male friend. He was allegedly intoxicated when he stabbed Charlemagne in the neck.
Milda Mitchell, sister of the deceased, said the friend is in disbelief.
“He self crying, he cannot believe. They were close and they were friends. I myself feel so sorry for the boy because the boy crying and he don’t even know what happen. He calling me and my sister, ‘what happen, what happen, what happen’ and all of us crying,” Mitchell told HTSNews4orce.
Mitchell said her brother was “helpful”. She explained that he always ran errands for the family, helped to clean, and was “always there for us” when he was called upon.
An eyewitness said the suspect was intoxicated by alcohol and was giving a lot of trouble on the night of the stabbing.
“The guy who stabbed him (Curtis) was drunk,” one eyewitness, who wished not to be identified, told St. Lucia News Online on Friday. “He went after his —- to kill her first but the people around chased him away. He left and went by the bay side where he saw the deceased, Curtis.”
“Curtis asked him for a joint to smoke. He started arguing with Curtis, so Curtis said ‘Boy you have rage man’ so he slit his throat,” the eyewitness added.
According to another eyewitness, the suspect turned himself in to the police station “right away” but “begged for forgiveness from the deceased’s family”.
Charlemagne was a popular member of the community because he was always pleasant and respectful, according to relatives.
In an interview with Choice News, a sister of the deceased, whose face and name was not revealed in the report, said that she is taking her brother’s death hard. She described him as a “good boy” who would greet everyone whenever he passed through the village.
“He was a good person, nice person. He will pass by you a thousand times, he will tell you hello, how you doing…” she said, adding that he was “always smiling”.
A relative of the suspect described him as a “troublemaker”.
According to a GoFundMe page, Charlemagne “had only been back home in St. Lucia for 7 months when his life was taken so disgustingly by someone who was suppose to be his friend”.
He has a daughter in the United Kingdom where he was believed to have been recently.
“He leaves behind the most precious thing to his heart which was his 6 year old daughter who he loved to the moon and back. All Curtis ever talked about was his daughter and they had a special father daughter bond. His life was so precious and didn’t deserve this at all. He was taken way to soon and will be dearly missed,” the GoFundMe page also stated.
Delan Evans
According to a press release issued by the police’s Press & Public Relations Department, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at about 9:05 p.m. officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station responded to a report of a suspected homicide at Ravine Ma-Cock, Monchy.
“On arrival, officers were informed that a twenty seven (27) year old male, identified as Delan Evans of Ravine Ma-Cock, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, after allegedly sustaining a stab wound. Delan Evans was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner…. One individual is currently in police custody in relation to this incident,” the police said in the release.
That individual in custody is reported to be the “longtime childhood friend” of the deceased, residents have told HTSNews4orce.
According to initial reports, Evans, who was originally from Choiseul, sustained two stab wounds to the left side of his chest during a fight at his girlfriend’s home.
“It is believed that he (Evans) was in a fight with a male friend of his. Apparently he (Evans) was intoxicated through alcohol and during the fight the friend grabbed something and struck him with it,” one of the sources told St. Lucia News Online.
The friend (suspect) reported himself to the police station on Sunday morning, Nov. 4.
Another source said: “There was indeed a fight. The friend (suspect) has injuries to his body.”
It is alleged that the suspect was bitten by the deceased during the fight.
Emergency personnel were alerted at 8:50 p.m. and Evans, aged 27, was transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he passed away.
Residents said Evans was a “very troublesome” individual when intoxicated by alcohol. They further told reporters that he would curse and become very disrespectful when drunk.
Four homicides have occurred on the island over the past week.
