Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Reawakening a strong Saint Lucian identity (commentary by Melanius Alphonse)

By Melanius Alphonse
September 25, 2018
Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Melanius Alphonse

Saint Lucia needs ethical leadership beyond short-sightedness and the focus on the present.

More important, with lasting values that encompass respect for the truth, respect for others, respect for our culture and the historical significance that tells the story, with appreciation of who we are as a people.

Shaping society on the way forward requires leadership models that nurture a culture of honesty, transparency and accountability. And by an ethical leader’s words and actions, openness becomes a natural habitat for reassurance and purpose.

Fortunately, there is reassurance of ethical leadership at the ready on the opposite aisle of parliament and at some senior levels in government towards a genuine successor, credited with the essence of a servant leadership culture, understanding how to manage effectively, and highly knowledgeable on socio-economics that focuses on people and country.

If anyone is not yet persuaded by the consensus, a reader’s comment to an earlier Caribbean News Now report, explains:

“After that protest turn out, there’s no way back but call a general election! As far as a healthy mind goes!”

Melanius Alphonse is a management and development consultant, a long-standing senior correspondent and a contributing columnist to Caribbean News Now. His areas of focus include political, economic and global security developments, and on the latest news and opinion. His philanthropic interests include advocating for community development, social justice, economic freedom and equality. He contributes to special programming on Radio Free Iyanola, RFI 102.1FM and NewsNow Global analysis. He can be reached at [email protected]

(0)(6)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.