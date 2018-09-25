Reawakening a strong Saint Lucian identity (commentary by Melanius Alphonse)

Saint Lucia needs ethical leadership beyond short-sightedness and the focus on the present.

More important, with lasting values that encompass respect for the truth, respect for others, respect for our culture and the historical significance that tells the story, with appreciation of who we are as a people.

Shaping society on the way forward requires leadership models that nurture a culture of honesty, transparency and accountability. And by an ethical leader’s words and actions, openness becomes a natural habitat for reassurance and purpose.

Fortunately, there is reassurance of ethical leadership at the ready on the opposite aisle of parliament and at some senior levels in government towards a genuine successor, credited with the essence of a servant leadership culture, understanding how to manage effectively, and highly knowledgeable on socio-economics that focuses on people and country.

If anyone is not yet persuaded by the consensus, a reader’s comment to an earlier Caribbean News Now report, explains:

“After that protest turn out, there’s no way back but call a general election! As far as a healthy mind goes!”

Melanius Alphonse is a management and development consultant, a long-standing senior correspondent and a contributing columnist to Caribbean News Now. His areas of focus include political, economic and global security developments, and on the latest news and opinion. His philanthropic interests include advocating for community development, social justice, economic freedom and equality. He contributes to special programming on Radio Free Iyanola, RFI 102.1FM and NewsNow Global analysis. He can be reached at [email protected]