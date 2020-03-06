Don't Miss
Real Foods Inc supports Junior Achievement

By JA St Lucia
March 6, 2020

Real Foods General Manager, Ottis Effs. Photo by Dazzle Mag

(PRESS RELEASE) – As part of its thrust to contribute to the transformation of St Lucia, Real Foods Inc. has partnered with Junior Achievement (JA) St Lucia.

The sponsorship agreement is part of Real Foods Inc. ongoing commitment to contribute to the development of the youth. KFC is a division of YUM! Brands Inc. with over thousands of KFCs worldwide. KFC came to St. Lucia in 2011 with a wealth of history and a vision of excellence, with Real Foods Inc. as the holder of the franchise in St. Lucia.

Real Foods General Manager, Ottis Effs, in making the contribution said, “We are committed in supporting organizations like Junior Achievement simply because they contribute to the development of the youth of this country and we want to associate with an NGO who positively impact the communities and clients we serve.”

Chairman of Junior Achievement, Mr. Kirt Hosam stated, ”I take this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the management team of Real Foods Inc. for believing in the Junior Achievement mission and their generosity.”

