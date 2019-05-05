“Reaching 50 ODIs is something special”: Hope

Share This On:

DUBLIN, Ireland – West Indies wicket-keeper Shai Hope spoke to CWI Media ahead of the start of the Tri-Nation One-Day International Series, which will also feature Ireland and Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old will be playing his 50th ODI.

He made his debut in November 2016 and has so far made 1,777 runs in 45 innings at an average of over 45.

He has scored four centuries including a best of 146 not out against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla, last December.

“It is an honour to reach this milestone … actually every time I put on the West Indies it is a huge honour to represent the people of the West Indies, so reaching 50 ODIs is something special. It is a pleasure to be doing anything for the West Indies,” Hope said.

“There is a lot to look forward to in this series. It is ideal preparations for the World Cup. There are a few things I want to improve on … want to improve on my average and my strike rate … I want to keep learning. Hopefully this tour will be a good self-development for me and the team.”

The match will be played at Clontarf Club. First ball is 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45 a.m. Jamaica Time).

Schedule of Tri-Nation Series

(all matches start 5:45 a.m. ECT/4:45 a.m. Jamaica)

Sunday, May 5: Ireland vs West Indies – Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Saturday, May 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide, Dublin

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Ashley Nurse

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

