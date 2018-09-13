Re-opening of schools post Tropical Storm Isaac

Pin +1 Share 24 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations in consultation with the St. Lucia MET Services and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) wishes to inform the general public that schools will reopen for normal operations tomorrow Friday 14th September, 2018.

We are indeed extremely grateful that the country has been spared any calamity as a result of the storm’s passage. The Department of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations along with NEMO urges everyone to continue to make the necessary preparations and to always stay informed of weather conditions during this hurricane season.