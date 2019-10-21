RC Infant school to now remain closed until Tuesday, Oct 22

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform parents and guardians of students attending the St Aloysius RC Boys Infant school that the school will not reopen on Monday, October 21, 2019, to allow for the completion of the necessary measures to rectify an electrical issue at the school.

The issue resulting from last week’s heavy rains is presently being dealt with in collaboration with the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC), and as a precautionary measure, the school will now reopen on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Once again, the ministry advises that there will be school for the St. Aloysius RC Boys Primary, which is not affected by the issue. The ministry apologises for any inconvenienced caused.

