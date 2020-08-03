Rayneau worker killed in accident

(St. Lucia News Online) — A male worker for Rayneau Construction is Saint Lucia’s latest road fatality victim, according to emergency service personnel.

Nazim Bacchus, 28, died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on the Millennium Highway on Sunday, August 2, minutes after 8 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.

According to reports Bacchus lived in the vicinity of where he died.

This is Saint Lucia’s 11th fatal road accident for 2020, to date, according to police.