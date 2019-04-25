Rayneau says worker killed in accident was a hard worker and respected man

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SNO) — Rayneau Construction & Industrial Products has paid tribute to one of its workers who died tragically in a road accident on Wednesday afternoon, April 24, 2019.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, underlined by the hashtags, #fallensoldier and #InMemoriam, the company said it “grieves the loss of Paul Simeina”.

The company describes Simeina as a “hard worker and profound man by any means, respected and adored by his fellow workers, family and community”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” the company wrote.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Thursday, police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Simeina, as a result of a vehicular accident which occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Barre De L’Isle, near Tomazo, Dennery.

The release said the 68-year-old, originally of Ravine Poisson and residing at Morne Fortune, Castries, was the sole occupant of the motor truck, registration number TJ 4549, which veered off the road and went over a precipice.

“Simeina was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital and later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. A post mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2019,” the release stated.

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) understands that Simeina was driving in a southerly direction when he lost control of the truck, which was carrying sand.

The truck careened off the road, hit a barrier and then violently slammed into several trees as it rolled down the precipice, according to eyewitnesses.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the early impacts, an eyewitness said.

( 0 ) ( 1 )