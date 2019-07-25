Raw chicken breast crawls off restaurant table in horrifying video

Share This On:

(THE SUN) — The terrifying moment when a piece of raw chicken appears to come back to life on a restaurant table has been caught on video.

Footage shows a plate of raw meat on a restaurant table, including a piece of chicken that begins to twitch.

After hoisting itself upward, the carcass yanks itself off the diner’s plate as a terrified onlooker can be heard screaming.

The footage was posted to Facebook by Florida woman Rie Phillips two weeks ago and has already been viewed more than 4 million times.

It’s unclear where it was taken, but chopsticks on a plate would suggest it was a Japanese, Chinese or Korean restaurant.

People posted comments suggesting the movements were caused by nerve endings that had not yet died.

One person said “usually because the meat is so fresh the muscles can still move,” while a second added, “it was so fresh that some of the muscles are still firing off signals.”

Others saw dark humor in it, with one saying: “Hell no if my food is walking, I’m walking too.”

Chickens have been known to survive and keep moving despite losing their heads — hence the term “headless chicken.” One in Thailand reportedly managed to survive for a week with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be.

Other raw meat has also previously been known to move of its own accord.

Footage taken in Guangzhou, southern China, shows a hunk of beef twitching furiously while hanging in a butcher shop.

Someone behind the camera can be heard gasping as the beef moves incessantly and can then be heard saying, “Enough.”

