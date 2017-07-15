Rapper T.I. and Tiny vacationing in St. Lucia

American rapper and actor Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., professionally known as T.I. and Tip, has arrived in St. Lucia to join his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, according to a celebrity/gossip news site.

The artiste was seen at the Hewanorra International Airport this afternoon, according to several residents who contacted our newsroom.

“He had an Escalade waiting right up front. He tried to disguise himself, wore a hoodie and sunglasses but some people recognised him,” one source told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The source added that whenever a celebrity vacations in St. Lucia it is good for the country’s image as a tourist destination.

SNO understands that Tiny arrived in St. Lucia earlier this week. The couple are reportedly staying at a resort in Soufriere.

The Shade Room, a popular celebrity news and gossip site, posted a photo of the couple on its Instagram page with the caption: “Looks like #TinyHarris and #TI are vacationing together to celebrate her birthday in #StLucia. Issa husband and wife or nah?”

According to media reports, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016 after six years of marriage, however the couple appears to be back on good terms.

Saint Lucia has been a vacationing and wedding haven for a number of celebrities over the years. Last month, three were spotted on island: Premier League club Arsenal player, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; rapper/actor Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, Logan Ryan.

The three were spotted with their significant others.