Randy Poleon is the winner of the brand new Subaru XV

(PRESS RELEASE) – The draw for the 2018 Subaru XV, the final grand prize of Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd.’s ‘I Love Beer’ Under the Crown (UTC) promotion, has produced a winner from the community of Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Mr. Randy Poleon is now the third lucky St. Lucian to win one of the three extraordinary grand prizes tied to the company’s latest promotion.

Officials from the brewery met with Mr. Poleon to handover the keys to his brand new car in the morning of September 27, 2018. This officially brought the curtains down on the ‘I Love Beer’ promotion, which according to Piton Brand Manager, Sylvester Henry, “was intended to give back to beer lovers island-wide.”

The promotion, which featured four different types of beers: Heineken, Piton, Amstel and Guinness, encouraged consumers over the age of eighteen (18) to look underneath the crowns for instant prizes as well as a chance to win one of three grand prizes by collecting six of the same crowns and submitting it to WLBL with an entry form.

Prior to this final draw, two other St. Lucians had already experienced the overwhelming joy of winning the second and first grand prize: Adesia Emmanuel, the new owner of a Suzuki GSX-R Motorbike and Adrian Medard, the recipient of a cheque of EC $10,000. And although only three grand prizes were up for grabs, over a dozen beer consumers island wide had emerged as winners of other miscellaneous prizes including Flat Screen TVs, Bluetooth Speakers, Smart Phones, Beats Headphones, instant cash and free beer.

Like many of the previous winners, it took Mr. Poleon quite a bit of convincing before he believed that he had actually won. As a faithful drinker of Heineken, he mentioned that this was the first time he had won anything this big especially as a result of doing something that he enjoyed so much.

We at Windward and Leeward Brewery Ltd. recorded an outstanding number of entries in this year’s “I Love Beer” promotion; a sign, which they believe, can only auger well for the future of the beer culture in St. Lucia, said Piton Brand Manager, Sylvester Henry.