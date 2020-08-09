By SLHTA (PRESS RELEASE) -- The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) accepted an invitation from the Honorable Leader of the Opposition Philip J Pierre to attend a meeting last evening and share updates on the state of the tourism industry. Members of the SLHTA’s Board of Directors provided updates...
(JAMAICA GLEANER) -- Six reputed members of what the police call “a very big and dangerous” criminal network were killed in an alleged fierce fight with the security forces shortly after midnight Saturday, disrupting the Bushman Gang’s reign of terror in central Jamaica. An intelligence-based operation led the soldiers and...
6:00 pm Weather Report Date: 02nd August 2020 Forecaster: Avlon Charlery Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair. Present weather at GFL Charlea Airport is fair. Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F. Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F. Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at...
(JAMAICA STAR) -- A barber has been rushed to hospital after being shot several times then falling three stories down a plaza in Port Henderson, Portmore in the parish. A Gleaner team in the area heard at least a dozen loud explosions. Reports are that after receiving several shots inside a...
By Sandee LaMotte (CNN) -- You may love smoking weed, but it does not love your heart, according to the American Heart Association's new scientific statement on marijuana. "The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the...
(0)(0)