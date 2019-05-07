Rampage pulls off ‘first-ever’ Corinth Carnival (+video)

Share This On:

Pin +1 2 Shares

Organisers have said they were able to successfully stage the the first every Corinth Carnival, held on Wednesday, May 1.

Michael Gustave, director of Rampage Production, told St. Lucia News Online that the event “was all fun, colour, music and togetherness”.

Gustave said his team “successfully pulled off the first ever Corinth Carnival dubbed Freedom Mas”.

He said a large crowd from the community came out to support the event with many “wishing the organisers to continue this great venture — the carnival before all carnivals”.

The action started off with a parade of the band, from the field to TJs supermarket, and back to the Corinth playing field.

Describing the event, Gustave added: “There were live performances from various artistes and one of the new carnival bands …. Explosive Mas Band. The atmosphere was indeed carnival with costumes and t-shirts; not to forget the Ole Mas.”

Gustave and his Public Relations Officer Lili Elibox have promised to continue the event with the goal of making it one of the biggest community carnivals in the near future.

“We would like to thank the few sponsors who made this all possible: Brice and Company, Uptown Liquor, Rayneau, MBC, Richard Frederick Construction, Ice Factory, Blue Waters, SMJ Beverages, the police, and the entire support team, with a special thanks to the new chairman of the Gros Islet constituency branch Nicky. Hats off to you brother!” Gustave said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )