Rain intervenes in Windward Islands Schools Games day four

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – After a day of scorching heat in on court male volleyball action, rain Wednesday evening intervened to pose a threat of delays going into day five of the current Windward Islands School Games being held here.

The Micoud Multi-Purpose court was the location of two male volleyball fixtures with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines triumphing over Grenada 3-1 in a match that at one stage looked like it could have gone a full five sets. The Vincentians took the first set 25-19 and Grenada the second 25-23. The Vincentians however went on to take the other two 25-19, 25-18.

In the other male volleyball encounter at the same venue, hosts Saint Lucia looked good during their 3-0 win over Dominica but had a stern fight to complete a three set win. They took the first 25-11, breezed through the second 25-10 but found some resilience from the Dominicans in the third before taking it 25-23.

Down at the Vieux Fort Multi Purpose Court, rain delayed the start of the female basketball clash between Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. There were eventually just two rain interruptions before Dominica won convincingly 45-11 over their opponents. Dominica’s Shernese Joseph scored 11 points with four rebounds, Kaylee Clarke added seven points and five rebounds. For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Merisha Lavia had six points and six rebounds.

The subsequent game between hosts and Saint Lucia and Grenada feared much worse for playing time. Just after the start, a sharp shower drove the players off court. Strenuous drying took place and play continued. Another shower in the second quarter was much heavier and persistent forcing a subsequent abandonment. Officials decided to split the points among the teams. Grenada were up 12-7 at the decisive interruption.

Rain has been around intermittently Thursday morning. The male volleyball fixtures for day five of competition features Grenada against Dominica and Saint Lucia up against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Micoud. After a two day break, football returns to the Philip Marcellin – Ground . Grenada plays Dominica and the host face Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

More female Basketball is set for Thursday evening, Grenada plays Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia faces Dominica if weather permits.