Don't Miss

RADEX BCMS is ready for the ‘new normal’

May 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The ongoing situation that the world is facing has brought many challenges. Many countries have decided to put a lockdown in place.

This means that they have closed their borders for commercial flights.

The current state of affairs is difficult but temporary. When a country is ready to go back to the ‘new normal’ and mobilize air traffic and commercial flights, there are measures that can be taken to ensure that it goes in an orderly and meticulous way.

RADEX BCMS, the complete border control management system, is fully equipped to ensure that the corresponding authorities receive the complete data regarding the incoming flights and its passengers. Some countries may implement new measures in order to reopen their borders, such as passengers carrying documents that state they already had COVID-19 or that they don’t currently carry the virus. RADEX BCMS can gather that information and make it available to the corresponding authorities and government entities that need to collect that data to protect their borders.

For more information about RADEX BCMS visit www.radexbcms.com or send an email to [email protected]

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.