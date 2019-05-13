Trinidad: Rachael Sukhdeo escapes shooting

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) Rachael Sukhdeo’s Mother’s Day got off to a rough start yesterday as she had to run for her life to escape a shooting incident in which she is believed to have been the target.
Sukhdeo, a mother of two, escaped the incident unharmed.
The shooting took place just over 13 months after Sukhdeo’s husband, businessman Sheron was shot dead.
Sheron was murdered on March 26 last year.
Just over a month after her husband’s death, Sukhdeo’s brother Phillip Bassant was also shot dead on May 4 last year.
And then earlier this year Sheron’s brother Sheldon was abducted and later found dead on January 23.
The shooting incident, in which police believe Sukhdeo was the intended target, took place around 4 am yesterday in the carpark of Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas.
Sukhdeo was said to have been leaving the Hanggers Extreme Restaurant and Bar when the incident occurred.
Hanggers, however, issued a release saying the incident had nothing to do with them.
“We wish to advise that the alleged incident that occurred this morning on the compound of Heartland Plaza has no association with Hanggers Extreme,” it stated.
“We remain dedicated to providing a fun, entertaining and safe restaurant experience for you our valued customers,” it said.
According to reports, Sukhdeo was walking in the company of a man when gunshots were fired.
Sukhdeo had to run for safety.
The gunmen escaped in waiting vehicles. No one was seriously hurt during the shooting.
Since the death of her husband, the family members and close acquaintances were murded.
Since then there have been multiple threats to his Rachel and on Saturday night attackers went one step further.