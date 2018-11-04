Queen of Bermuda fourth in Breeders Cup sprint

Share This On:

(CMC) – Queen Of Bermuda picked up US$50,000 in prize money after running “a blinder” to place fourth in the US$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint at the prestigious Breeders Cup meeting here Friday.

The two-year-old filly, owned by Bermuda Thoroughbred Racing (BTR), was one of 12 runners for the 5½-furlong dash on “Future Stars Friday” at historic Churchill Downs, which was won by 4-1 choice Bulletin who went gate-to-wire.

Ridden by Frenchman Flavien Prat, having been sent off at 14-1, Queen Of Bermuda found herself hemmed in as she approached the final straight and towards the back of the field.

She finished strongly, however, overtaking 7-2 joint-favourite Soldier’s Call, who beat her into second last month at the group three Prix d’Arenberg at Chantilly Racecourse in Oise, France.

“She ran a blinder,” BTR chairman Simon Scupham said.

William Haggas, the horse’s British trainer who is based at Newmarket in Suffolk, added: “She ran on well from a bad draw and I’m absolutely delighted with that.”

Queen Of Bermuda will stay in the United States where she will be trained by Maryland-based Englishman Graham Motion.

Bulletin, meanwhile, became the first horse in Breeders Cup history to win with only one previous start – a victory at Gulfstream Park’s Hollywood Beach Stakes last month.