Quarterfinal matchups set for 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) confirmed on Thursday, March 1, 2018 the matchups and kickoff times for the quarterfinals of the 2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

The tenth edition of the Continental club championship, is the first to feature the newly introduced, action-packed, home-and-away knockout format, which after the first two weeks has resulted in a field reduced from the original 16 to only eight champion clubs, each one step closer to the Confederation crown.

The Round of 16 action culminated on Thursday night in New York and Seattle, where New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders FC joined Mexican quartet Tigres UANL, CD Guadalajara, Club America and Club Tijuana, MLS Champion Toronto FC, and Panamanian side Tauro FC in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will begin on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Mexico City, when seven-time CONCACAF champion Club America host Tauro FC at 8:00 pm ET. The Mexican side qualified to this stage after overcoming Deportivo Saprissa 6-2 on aggregate, while Tauro FC overcame the 2016 MLS Supporters’ Shield and 2016 US Open Cup Champions on away goal tiebreaker.

That same night, the New York Red Bulls will travel to Tijuana’s Estadio Caliente to face Club Tijuana at 10:00 pm ET. The MLS side earned a sport in the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 3-1, over CD Olimpia. Club Tijuana won its round of 16 series 2-1 over Motagua FC.

The first leg quarterfinals will continue the following night, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Seattle and Toronto. Defending MLS and Canadian Champions Toronto FC will face current Liga MX Champions, Tigres UANL at 8:00 pm ET, followed by Seattle Sounders FC vs CD Guadalajara at 10:00 pm ET. Toronto and Tigres advanced to the second round of the competition after defeating the Colorado Rapids 2-0 and CS Herediano 5-3 respectively.

The second leg quarterfinals will be played the following week, March 13-14. The New York Red Bulls and Tigres UANL will host Club Tijuana and Toronto FC on Tuesday, followed by Tauro FC vs Club America and CD Guadalajara vs Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday.

All quarterfinal matches will be broadcast by Univision Deportes on UDN and its digital platforms; Fox Sports Latam, Verizon and its family of media properties, including go90 and rights partners across the Confederation. For more information, please check your local TV listings.

The range of dates for semifinal, first-leg games is April 3-5, while second-leg play is scheduled for April 10-12. The finals – home-and-away, as well – are set for the last two weeks of April.

The winner of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League will represent the region in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

2018 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League – Quarterfinal Schedule

*ET and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

20:00 Club America (MEX) v. Tauro FC (PAN)

22:00 Club Tijuana (MEX) v. New York Red Bulls (USA)

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

20:00 Toronto FC (CAN) v. Tigres UANL (MEX)

22:00 Seattle Sounders FC (USA) v. CD Guadalajara (MEX)

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

20:00 New York Red Bulls (USA) v. Club Tijuana (MEX)

22:00 Tigres UANL (MEX) v. Toronto FC (CAN)

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

20:00 Tauro FC (PAN) v. Club America (MEX)

22:00 CD Guadalajara (MEX) v. Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Home Stadium for the Round of 16 Matches

*Listed in alphabetical order

CD Guadalajara (MEX) – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

Club America (MEX) – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Club Tijuana (MEX) – Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico

New York Red Bulls (USA) – Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ, USA

Seattle Sounders FC (USA) – CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA, USA

Tauro FC (PAN) – Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

Tigres UANL (MEX) – Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Toronto FC (CAN) – BMO Field, Toronto, ON, Canada