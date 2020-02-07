Don't Miss
Quarantined Saint Lucians “doing well” says Department of Health and Wellness

By Ministry of Health and Wellness
February 7, 2020

(SNO) – Four Saint Lucians who were quarantined in line with protocols established in light of the dreaded coronavirus are said to be doing well with no health concerns.

In a statement the department said all four had journeyed for mainland China, the epicenter of the disease, to the island but had no symptoms which suggest they were infected.

It said they were required by national health authorities to undergo the mandatory monitoring for a period of 14 days.

“During this quarantine period, these individuals are to remain within their homes and they do not engage in any form social interaction as a precautionary measure,” the statement said. “All of these individuals have willingly complied with this public health requirement and have been doing well, with no indication of any health concerns.”

After the 14 days of quarantine the four will be allowed to continue their normal function.

Meanwhile on Thursday, February 6, the Ministry of Health conducted consultations with the Tourism Sector which included representatives of the Ministry of Tourism and the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association and the Tourism Authority.

“This consultation aided in streamlining plans for engaging the management and staff across this sector, to implement a coherent response to the Novel Corona Virus that will ensure protection of the tourism product while ensuring adherence to sound public health practice to reduce the risk of exposure to any infection,” the department said.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 636, the country’s National Health Commission has said.

Some 31,161 infections have been reported across China.

