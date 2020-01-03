Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Qassem Soleimani airstrike: Ring from corpse identified Iran’s top general

By New York Post
January 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share38
38 Shares

The red ring seen on the hand of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

(NEW YORK POST) – Although Qassem Soleimani was blown to bits in the US drone strike, the top Iranian commander was identified by this blood-red ring, which was still attached to a finger on his ash-covered hand, according to reports.

The major general, who was among several people killed in the airstrike as he was leaving Baghdad airport, was seen wearing the same gaudy bauble in earlier photos of him alive.

A graphic photo shows the oversized ring with on the possibly severed, bloodied hand lying on grass at the scene of the attack.

Footage and images circulated by Shiite militia groups also show the twisted remnants of the vehicle in which Soleimani and others were traveling when it was blown up at the airport.

The vehicle was struck by at least two missiles fired from a US MQ9 Reaper drone.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share38
38 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.