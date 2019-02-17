Pybus wants West Indies to maintain focus

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 17, CMC – Fresh off a historic Test series win over England, interim West Indies head coach Richard Pybus wants the home side to execute their plans in the upcoming five-match One-Day International series.

The Windies recently defeated England 2-1 to capture the Wisden Trophy for the first time in over a decade.

The two sides will meet at Kensington Oval on Wednesday for the first match of the ODI series.

Pybus said morale was high among the team and the players were eagerly looking forward to the challenge.

“Morale is great. We’re coming off the back of a Test series win and we’ve still got a couple players travelling back into the squad and we’re looking forward to them arriving, but the guys are very keen to take on England.

“I was delighted with the outcome of Test series. I would have loved it to be 3-0, but the loss of Jason [Holder] and then Keemo [Paul] with a quad pull, that set us back in the Test match, but I thought the guys stood up very, very well,” Pybus said.

“We have clear plans, but great planning doesn’t mean you’re going to execute, so all credit to Jason and the players, they were absolutely superb. They showed tremendous commitment and discipline and they spoke about what they wanted to deliver and they really did. Taking that into the series now we will be getting this ODI squad together doing the same planning.”

The West Indies had to make three changes due to injuries to key players and will also have to do without the services of Shannon Gabriel for the first four ODIs due to his suspension.

However, Pybus said he expected the new faces to step up to the plate if called upon.

“We’re pretty good. Both squads have had a lot of cricket so our lads have a few aches and pains that we are working through but I think we’re pretty good,” the head coach said.

“Carlos is back in the squad so it’s great to have him coming in. Obviously, he’s a wonderful cricketer and coming back into the squad in Barbados is always great because it’s his favourite ground. Chris Gayle is back into the squad as well, so he brings his formidable expertise and experience…Ashley and Devendra as well, so we’ve got a few chaps coming in so we’re really looking forward to getting the squad together.”

Pybus said the series would serve as the last warmup for the home side ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.

“What an opportunity for us to play. We are on the wrong end of the table, so playing a world ranked side which has been sighted as favourites for the World Cup, it’s not only a good challenge for us it’s a good litmus test for us to test where we’re at…” Pybus said.