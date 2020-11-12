PWA President Chicot won’t seek re-election

(St. Lucia News Online) — Travis Chicot has announced that he will not seek re-election in the Police Welfare Association (PWA) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Chicot was elected president on February 27, 2017.

The cop disclosed Wednesday on Facebook that he’s closing “this old chapter”.

“Opening a new is always a feeling of gratitude,” Chicot wrote.

He thanked everyone who has supported him and encouraged support for whoever takes the helm of the PWA.

Chicot also thanked “those who undermined the work of the PWA”.

“We love you even more,” he added.

Here is his full statement: “Closing this old chapter-opening a new is always a feeling of gratitude. Today I declared that I will not be seeking any forms of reelection in the RSLPF PWA. I thank the many St. Lucians who showed me love and accepted me in their home. I thank my loving family for the support. This calls for us to continue uniting and support whoever takes the helm of the PWA. With love, I step out gracefully. Thanks to all the police officers who supported and showed love, those who undermined the work of the PWA we love you even more. God bless the PWA and the RSLPF.”

( 0 ) ( 0 )