PWA and SLP meet to discuss issues

The crime situation in Saint Lucia, police promotions policy and the IMPACS report are among points of discussion held between the Police Welfare Association (PWA) and the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) as they gathered at a recent meeting.

PWA chairman Travis Chicot said that the association is taking the lead to meet at various levels with a number of stakeholders to represent its membership.

He said the PWA is now looking to prepare its own guidelines and make suggestions and recommendations about what promotions should be for its membership.

“Promotion is very important in the organisation. It’s a way of paying back persons for their success, the hard work in the organisation. So we would love to see promotions coming in soon,” he said.

Public Relations Officer for the PWA, Sergeant Zachary Hippolyte, said that dialogue is important in pushing the agenda of the association.

“As a police we serve our country, so whether it be the opposition leader, the prime minister, or any member of government together [or] separately, it is important that we dialogue because today someone might be in opposition but tomorrow they might be in the seat of power. So it is important that you meet with everyone to lay down issues, [and] discuss issues, because crime is of a serious nature. It is every body’s business,” he said.

“As the welfare executive we will continue to dialogue with different individuals we believe could assist in creating the environment needed to fight crime properly,” he assured.

The PWA will hold its general meeting in the south on June 28, 2017.