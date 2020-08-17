By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) – Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans are vacationing in St. Lucia and by the looks of their Instagram photos, they’re having a great time!

The couple “jetted” to the island in June to celebrate Scherzinger’s 42nd birthday and have been on “extended break” here since, according to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun.

The newspaper also revealed that the couple is staying at Sugar Beach Resort and have described their vacation in St. Lucia as “Heaven on earth with a cherry on top.”

In one of her Instagram photos, Scherzinger posed in a blue bikini with the caption “Happy blessed Sunday everyone” before, according to The Sun, sharing a quote about “rising” from “defeat” by American poet Maya Angelou.

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it,” the quote reads.

Scherzinger is now a judge on the Fox musical competition show, The Masked Singer.

MORE ABOUT NICOLE

– Born in Honolulu, Hawaii

– Dropped out of Wright State University to pursue musical career

– Toured with American rock band Days of the New

– Former member of girl group Eden’s Crush

– Former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time; group broke up in 2010

– Won 10th season of Dancing with the Stars

– Judge on The Sing-Off of The X Factor (US/UK versions).

– Released debut solo album Killer Love (2011), certified gold by BPI

– Successful singles: “Don’t Hold Your Breath” (UK #1), “Poison” and “Right There”

– Other ventures: clothing lines, a fragrance; ambassador for Special Olympics; UNICEF supporter (SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA)