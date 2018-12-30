Publication celebrates quarter century of tracking labor markets in the Caribbean

(CMC) – The United Nations’ International Labor Organization (ILO) says its “Labour Overview for Latin America and the Caribbean” is celebrating a quarter century of tracking labor markets in the region.

The annual report tracks unemployment and other labour market indicators, and “highlights decent work deficits that need to be tackled.

“For a quarter of a century, the ‘Labour Overview for Latin America and the Caribbean’ has been tracking the ups and downs of the region’s labour markets, pointing to issues that need urgent attention, such as youth unemployment and high informality rates,” said the ILO of its publication that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

“The annual report looks closely at employment, unemployment and participation rates, but also at wage levels and the quality of jobs,” it added.

The anniversary of the report comes at a time when the ILO is gearing up to kick off its Centenary celebrations in January 2019.

From its very first issue, the ILO said the “Labour Overview” – called Panorama Laboural in Spanish – has “kept a close focus on the huge number of people working in the informal sector – often in vulnerable, low income work – a situation that remains true to this day.”

The ILO said a recent estimate shows that some 140 million workers – close to half the workforce – are in the informal economy.

For years, the ILO said the report has also warned of alarming rates of youth unemployment, continuing gender inequalities at the workplace and shortcomings in social security coverage.

The latest “Labour Overview,” issued in December 2018, shows that one in five young people – aged 14 to 25 – is unemployed, and that the unemployment rate is three times higher for youth than for adults.

Although the labour participation rate for women has increased over the years to just over 50 per cent, the reports says it remains far lower – by more than 20 percentage points – than the rate for men.

The report says the unemployment rate is 1.4 times higher for women than men.

Throughout its existence, the ILO said the report has also highlighted the region’s low productivity, which weighs heavily on labor market outcomes.

The region needs to “face the structural gaps of low productivity, and lack of development and productive diversification,” the then Regional Director of the ILO, José Manuel Salazar, warned in 2017.

In the years since the “Labour Overview” was first published, the ILO said the region has experienced” several crises that had a major impact on labor markets,” including the 2008 financial crisis.

“The Labour Overview was a pioneer in generating and disseminating knowledge about the structure and functioning of the heterogeneous and extremely unequal labor market” in the region, said Ricardo Infante, former Director of the ILO Office in the Southern Cone, who coordinated the report in its first decade.