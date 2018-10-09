Public Service Minister ably represented Saint Lucia at the 5th Open Data Conference in Argentina

(PRESS RELEASE) – “The Future is Open” was the theme for the Fifth Open Data Conference which was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 28-29, bringing together approximately two thousand participants from the global open data community.

The conference provided the opportunity for collaboration and discussion on the future of the availability and accessibility of information. Saint Lucia was represented by Public Service Minister, Honourable Dr. Ubaldus Raymond and Saint Lucia Open Data Co-ordinator, Louise Mathurin-Serieux.

The Fifth Open Data Conference also provided the forum for dialogue on strategies to promote the use of open data at the national as well at the international level. Over the last five years, Open Data in Latin America and the Caribbean has shown notable gains and Saint Lucia is among several jurisdictions that have actually advanced in establishing a national open data online repository.

Saint Lucia’s data revolution began with the launch of the Saint Lucia Open Data Portal- data.govt.lc, on June 08, 2018 with technical and financial support from the World Bank Open Data in the Caribbean Initiative and the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

Spearheaded by the Department of the Public Service, data.govt.lc ensures that all government-owned data, which does not contain personal information or create a threat to national security is made freely available in an easily reusable format.