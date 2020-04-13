Don't Miss

Public Service Announcement from the Ministry of Commerce

By Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs
April 13, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs wishes to advise manufacturers and owners of hardware, home and convenience stores to visit our website: www.commerce.gov.lc for the application form and other relevant documents to seek permission for
business operation.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to thank the business community for its cooperation and support over the past months and looks forward to continue working with stakeholders as we endeavour to mitigate the impact of this COVID-19 pandemic and return to normal operations in the near future.

