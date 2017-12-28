Don't Miss
Public notice: Interruption at Transport Division due to power failure

By Department of Economic Development, Transport & Civil Aviation
December 28, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) –  The Department of Economic Development, Transport & Civil Aviation wishes to inform the public that the services of the Transport Division have been interrupted due to power failure on the system which houses the Licensing & Registration database at the Castries waterfront.

The Transport Division is still able to facilitate transactions on renewal of driver’s licences and issuance of international permits, but will not be able to process any motor vehicle transactions.

The Department regrets any inconvenience caused to our customers and looks forward to resuming service at the earliest opportunity.

