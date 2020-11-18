Public encouraged to log on to DigiGov website for available online services

By Department of Transport

(PRESS RELEASE) — In keeping with the need to observe social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Division of Transport recommends that the general public continues safe practices as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer.

The Division of Transport also reminds the general public that processing of available online services can be made using the digital system to reduce traffic flow at the Division.

The Division of Transport urges the public to log on to the DigiGov website for available online services at www.digigov.govt.lc. These services can be transacted 24/7.

The Transport Division can be contacted via email address [email protected]; one of our representatives will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

We appreciate your understanding and support of ongoing efforts to combat the spread COVID-19.

