Public encouraged to log on to DigiGov website for available online services

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Public encouraged to log on to DigiGov website for available online services
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

By Department of Transport

(PRESS RELEASE) — In keeping with the need to observe social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Division of Transport recommends that the general public continues safe practices as recommended by the Chief Medical Officer.

The Division of Transport also reminds the general public that processing of available online services can be made using the digital system to reduce traffic flow at the Division.

The Division of Transport urges the public to log on to the DigiGov website for available online services at www.digigov.govt.lc. These services can be transacted 24/7.

The Transport Division can be contacted via email address [email protected]; one of our representatives will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

We appreciate your understanding and support of ongoing efforts to combat the spread COVID-19.

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.