Public education campaign for Cultural Icon Series

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) continues to seek creative ways of ensuring that Saint Lucian Arts and Culture remains relevant in a dynamic and evolving environment.

The organisation has engaged a group of budding arts and cultural enthusiasts in what is a proposed “Cultural Crew”.

As the Foundation prepares to host the fourth edition of The Cultural Icon Series, a national event which honours persons who have left an indelible mark on the artistic and cultural landscape of Saint Lucia, the youthful and exuberant cultural activists are thrilled to share their experiences. After having met with Saint Lucia’s renowned folk musician, Joseph “Rameau” Poleon, the group is embarking on an educational drive by sharing snippets of their experience with students around the island.

The 20 – minute presentation includes music, song, narrative and dance, documenting the life of Rameau and his contribution to the arts. The schedule includes the following schools:

– Wednesday 19th September – Dennery Primary, Micoud Secondary

– Friday 21st September – Belle Vue Primary, Vieux Fort Primary, Saltibus Primary

– Tuesday 25th September – Methodist Primary, Entrepot Secondary, Leon Hess Secondary, Marchand Combined

– Thursday 26th September – Castries Comprehensive Secondary, Bonne Terre Preparatory, Montessori Centre

The Cultural Icon Series forms part of Arts & Heritage Month. In previous years, icons that have been recognised include: Virginia Alexander (2015), Hon. Charles Cadet (2016), Garth St. Omer (2017).

This year’s showcase, Strings, Songs and Dance – Celebrating Rameau will take place on Monday October 1st on the Belle Vue Primary School Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. Admission to the cultural celebration is $10.