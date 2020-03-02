Public Assistance Programme that Reviews postponed until further notice

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment hereby informs all clients of the Public Assistance Programme that Reviews previously scheduled for March 2020 has been postponed until further notice.
To all Public Assistance Clients, please do not report to your regional office for Review until the new date has been announced.
