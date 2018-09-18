Public Assistance Program review has began

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government will be conducting the Annual Review of ALL Public Assistance clients and Disability Grant clients island wide.

The Review will be held during the period September 17, to September 27th, 2018 at the respective welfare offices.

Reviews for Castries, Souci-Millet, Babonneau, and Gros-Islet are held from Mondays to Thursdays at the Head Office Waterfront Castries. Please note that there will be no review on Fridays.

Anse-la-Raye clients should visit their constituency council office on Wednesdays and clients from the other regions should visit their respective welfare offices on assigned welfare days.

Please note that the following documents MUST be submitted to the relevant welfare officers for your area during the review process:

1. Client card.

2. An updated doctor’s book or letter (as recent as one month), doctors book must be stamped using the Hospital or Health Centre stamp for bedridden, sick, mentally challenged, amputees and elderly clients.

3. Birth or Baptismal Certificate for each child / children on Public Assistance.

4. National Identification Cards for everyone 18 years and older.

5. All children at tertiary level institutions (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College) must submit proof of enrolment or acceptance letter from the institution (for Form 5 students).

6. Students attending Primary and Secondary Schools should submit letters from the schools stating they are still enrolled at school or present copies of last terms report.

Public Assistance Reviews end on Thursday September 27th, 2018.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Equity at telephone number 468 5108

(Castries) and 454 6478 (Vieux Fort).