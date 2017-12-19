Public Announcement: Commencement of Public Service Assistant payments

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government wishes to notify all Clients of the Public Service Assistant Programme (PAP) that payments will be made from Tuesday December 19th to Friday December 22nd, 2017.

For further information, please contact the Ministry at telephone number 468-5108 (Castries) and 454-6478 (Vieux Fort).