Prudent urges St Lucians to attend rally on Sunday

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On June 6th, 2016, the citizens of our country elected a new government, which vowed that, compared to its predecessor, it was better able to ease their economic frustrations, upgrade the national infrastructure to the extent that it rivalled that of other metropolitan nations, provide adequate and high-quality healthcare, and renovate existing schools and build new ones while revamping our education system.

Today, these are among a host of promises that the government has shamefully failed to fulfill.

Over two years later, it appears that the grand illusion which the United Workers Party (UWP) presented to the electorate as its “robust plan” to transform St Lucia has finally given way to reality. This plan, which was intended to put St Lucia first, has now degenerated into a lavish scheme of parcelling out St Lucian land to bogus foreign investors while the government repeatedly demonstrates that it lacks the moral and ethical convictions to provide transparency with regard to the revenues derived from the sale of St Lucian citizenship and passports through the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Our nation’s healthcare is currently in a deplorable state, and as many continue to die as a result of inadequate and poor-quality healthcare services, our government has embarked upon another dangerous idea that would privatise healthcare and place St Lucia’s ailing citizens at an even greater disadvantage.

The social and economic challenges facing our youth, coupled with the general unemployment plaguing the country, reflect a dismal and desperate situation: as no new opportunities arise, young people are forced to turn to unlawful activities to survive. In my lifetime, I have witnessed firsthand the struggles and hardships of the St Lucian people; however, never have I seen this level of irresponsibility, callousness, arrogance, and inflation of ego, nor have I ever witnessed the mismanagement of our island’s scarce resources to the extent that is currently being practised by the UWP government.

Therefore, to all who are worried about what is happening within the corridors of this government, you need look no further than at the secret and emerging agenda which seeks to relegate St Lucians to second-class citizens of our nation. It is clear that the only individuals who are truly benefitting from the UWP being in power are the ministers of government, their families, and others enclosed within their circles.

As the leader of the Lucian People’s Movement, I have an obligation to forewarn the St Lucian people of the gathering storm clouds that threaten to wreak havoc upon our beloved island. It is, therefore, an opportune moment for us, the patriotic sons and daughters of St Lucia, to stand up and be counted.

I urge you to join me this Sunday, September 9th, 2018 as we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the St Lucia Labour Party to begin an important march towards real change and the election of a new government which is truly representative of all the people of this nation.