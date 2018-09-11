PROUD community meeting for the Chopin community scheduled for Thursday

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Housing, Urban Renewal and Telecommunications (under the PROUD), is continuing its social interventions aimed at empowering the residents and regularizing their occupation of Crown Lands in the community of Chopin.

In this regard, all residents within this community are invited to a meeting on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cendre De Feu Seventh Day Adventist Church to discuss matters of importance to the community.

Please make a special effort to attend and to be on time.