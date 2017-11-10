Don't Miss
Prospere was shot “multiple times”

By RSLPF
November 10, 2017
Prospere

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kirk Dwight Prospere a twenty-eight (28) year old resident of La Clery, Castries.

On Thursday, November 09, 2017 about 1:00 p.m. officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Gros Islet, responded to a report of a shooting at Pigeon Point, Gros Islet.

On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that Kirk Prospere was shot multiple times. He was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

This brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to fifty (50).

 

One comment

  1. Eric Shon
    November 10, 2017 at 1:24 PM

    What a milestone St Lucia.

