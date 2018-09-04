Don't Miss
Prominent Saint Lucia attorney Marcus Foster dies

By SNO Staff
September 4, 2018
Marcus ‘Harry’ Foster

(SNO) — The legal fraternity and the wider Saint Lucia community are mourning well-known attorney Marcus Foster, also known as Harry and Olay, who passed away here Tuesday morning, Sept. 4, according to reports.

He was 54.

Tributes have already begun to pour in on social media.

“I have seen this man in action in court on a good day…Brilliant Man…may he RIP,” wrote Zennie Belle.

Randa Jean stated: “That’s not any news I was expecting to hear . RIP waaa”

According to Foster’s profile, he was propretior of Marcus-Peter Foster & Associates from November 1992 to present, and graduated from Hugh Wooding Law School in 1989.

He also studied law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, and was a past student of Barbados Community College, Sir Arthur Community College, and St. Mary’s College, according to his profile.

He was born on June 4, 1964.

A number of his relatives are professionals in the law field.

“Sorry to hear of your passing Olay I knew you were ill. However you were one of the greatest debaters and lawyers. RIP and may God give your family strength,” wrote Dan, in tribute to the late attorney.

Marcus Foster (second from left) with his clients, officials of Lambirds Academy. * Facebook photo

(4)(1)
  2. Anonymous
    September 4, 2018 at 11:48 AM

    GOOD RIDDANCE another old teef bites the dust. Those who feels it knows it still trying my money.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Agnes M Augustin
    September 4, 2018 at 11:37 AM

    I didn't know him,but we need good Lawyer in st.lucia

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. Anonymous guy
    September 4, 2018 at 11:21 AM

    RIP to Mr. Foster

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  8. dan
    September 4, 2018 at 11:16 AM

    sorry to hear of your passing Olay I knew you were ill. However you were one of the greatest debaters and lawyers. RIP and may God give your family strength.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

