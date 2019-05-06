Don't Miss
Prominent Australian DJ, Adam Sky, dies in Bali accident

By Staff Editor
May 5, 2019

ADAM SKY FACEBOOK

(BBC) — Australian DJ Adam Sky has died in an accident on the Indonesian holiday resort island of Bali.

The 42-year-old is said to have been badly hurt trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple injuries.

While rushing to aid her, he smashed through a glass door, causing him to suffer severe cuts and blood loss, Nine News reported.

According to the site the female friend had fallen several metres from their private terrace.

A statement confirming the Singapore-based DJ’s death has been posted to his official Facebook page.

The BBC has contacted his management for comment.

Sky – real name Adam Neat – was ranked as the third most popular DJ in Asia last year, according to his website.

Described as a “rising Aussie superstar DJ” by JUICE Magazine Asia, he had three top 10 chart releases and supported well-known artists such as Fat Boy Slim, David Guetta and The Scissor Sisters.

His club anthems include Illogical, Larynx and Kreatine.

