Project Education to launch “Giving Back, Giving Smiles” Toy Drive

By Project Education
November 9, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – To ensure that the spirit of Christmas is extended to all Saint Lucians, including those less fortunate back home, New York City-based Project Education is hosting its “Giving Back, Giving Smiles” Toy Drive throughout the month of November.

The event kicks off with the “Weekend of Giving,” Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, 2018, beginning at 11:00 AM on both days.

Saint Lucians and friends of Saint Lucia are asked to bring their contributions of new, unwrapped toys to 719 Remsen Avenue, between Avenues A and B in Brooklyn.

Saint Lucian food and beverages will also be on sale.

The organization will continue to receive toys at this same location up through November 30.

For more information regarding the Giving Back, Giving Smiles Toy Drive, or to inquire about making a donation, please contact Jeremiah Hyacinth, at 917.539.1607 ,or via e-mail at [email protected]

