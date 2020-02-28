Don't Miss
ProFuturo education programme launched in Saint Lucia

By GIS
February 28, 2020

(GIS) – Saint Lucia has been chosen as one the countries to pilot an education programme that seeks to lessen the digital education divide within the region.

The programme was launched in Saint Lucia on Monday.

The ProFuturo education programme seeks to narrow the education gap across the globe, by providing quality digital education for children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

In line with Goal 4 of the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable development agenda on access to equitable and inclusive quality education for all, ProFuturo aspires to become a world reference for transformation and innovation in education, improving the education of millions of children through technology.

For the Education Minister, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert the new programme is essential. She believes that to equip citizens simply with the artefacts of technology does little to enhance their digital competency or bridge the digital divide.

Chief Education Officer, Fiona Phillip Mayer is ecstatic that Saint Lucia was chosen to be part of the initiative within the region. She hopes that the programme translates to better teaching and learning among schools.

The programme is being rolled out in the region with the help of the Organisation of American States.

