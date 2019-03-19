Miami Chamber of Commerce agrees to explore use of Saint Lucian entrepreneur’s fertilizer

(SNO) — The product of a Saint Lucian entrepreneur may be heading to the US market with the Miami Chamber of Commerce agreeing to explore the use of his fertilizer on baseball fields and golf courses.

Johanan Dujon, owner of Algas Organics, has been converting Sargassum seaweed into bio-fertilizers and household chemicals, abating the detrimental effect of the seaweed’s hydrogen sulphide emissions.

During the last few months, his “Plant Tonic” has garnered heightened interest in regional and international markets.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, the Miami Chamber of Commerce agreed to explore the use Dujon’s fertilizer during a visit to the US by staff of Explore Saint Lucia.

“Most recently, on an Export Saint Lucia-led visit to the United States, members from the Miami Chamber of Commerce agreed to explore the use of his fertilizer on a number of their baseball fields and golf courses,” the ministry said in a statement. “Mr. Dujon has been very passionate about having his product adorn the shelves of international stores. His vision, his product and the positive impact of his fertilizer on the environment should be lauded by all Saint Lucians and environmentalist the world over.”

Recently, Dujon was among four entrepreneurs, and the only one from the Caribbean, who received the 2019 Commonwealth Youth Award.

He won in the category Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, meeting Sustainable Development Goal No. 9 (SDG 9).

He is a client of the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU), a department within the Ministry of Commerce, and Export Saint Lucia.

He has won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Saint Lucia Business Awards in January 2017 and has been serving as a resource person, sharing his experiences with other start-ups and hopefuls, with a view to encouraging them to start a business, or understand the challenges and constraints and strategies to minimize disruptions in their operations, and improve profitability.