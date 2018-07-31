Product enhancement of Anse La Raye Seafood Fridays

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting has partnered with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to develop the island’s authentic product offering to support unique experiences within the tourism sector.

As part of this drive, the agencies will focus on the offering of street festivals within communities to increase the competitiveness of the tourism product and at the same time provide increased livelihood options for residents.

Anse La Raye, one of the beneficiary communities, is known as a fishing village and has been listed as one of the poorest communities in Saint Lucia. In light of the community’s vulnerability and unemployment, Anse La Raye was chosen as one of the cases deserving special attention.

The Fish Fry activity was introduced under the Saint Lucia Heritage Tourism Programme in 1999. Over the years, the event deepened linkages and served as a revenue stream for many groups within the community – fishermen, farmers, vendors, bus-drivers, handymen, sanitary workers and shopkeepers. In short, there were direct, indirect and induced benefits which supported economic activity and livelihood development as a result of hosting the Fish Fry.

After the conspicuous decline in activity, the vendors sought to reach out for assistance to re-establish the product.

The intervention of the Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, coupled with the support of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Department of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment and Human Services will see training of vendors in basic health and safety standards, culinary creativity, food preparation and presentation, customer service and entrepreneurship. As part of the product enhancement, the product will receive increased patron seating capacity, lighting and other aesthetic upgrades.

The first of the series of training will be delivered to vendors and their assistants, totaling forty-five (45) participants and will take place on Thursday 2nd August, 2018 at the ICT Centre in Anse La Raye. This training will be facilitated by the Department of Environmental Health commencing at 8:30am and ending at 3:30pm.

The agencies, look forward to an improved product and support from the residents, other stakeholders, tourism sector and public at large.