Processing of registration/renewal of licenses – Tourism taxis

By Ministry of Tourism
April 22, 2020

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries notifies all holders of tourism taxi registration plates, that effective Tuesday April 27, 2020, applications for renewal or registration of vehicle licenses will be received only Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 9:00am and 12:00 noon.

Kindly note that all documentation should be dropped off at the Reception Desk for processing, however with strict adherence to the following protocols:

-Wearing of appropriate protective face masks

-Sanitizing of hands BEFORE handing over documents

Maintaining social distancing within and outside the Reception area and environs. A maximum of 3 persons will be allowed to conduct transactions in the Reception Area.

PLEASE BE REMINDED TO REMAIN AT HOME IF YOU ARE SICK.

The Ministry of Tourism can be contacted at the following numbers for any enquiries regarding your request: 720-6758, 727-2010 or 720-1585.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and please remain safe.

Tourism

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.