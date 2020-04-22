Processing of registration/renewal of licenses – Tourism taxis

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries notifies all holders of tourism taxi registration plates, that effective Tuesday April 27, 2020, applications for renewal or registration of vehicle licenses will be received only Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 9:00am and 12:00 noon.

Kindly note that all documentation should be dropped off at the Reception Desk for processing, however with strict adherence to the following protocols:

-Wearing of appropriate protective face masks

-Sanitizing of hands BEFORE handing over documents

Maintaining social distancing within and outside the Reception area and environs. A maximum of 3 persons will be allowed to conduct transactions in the Reception Area.

PLEASE BE REMINDED TO REMAIN AT HOME IF YOU ARE SICK.

The Ministry of Tourism can be contacted at the following numbers for any enquiries regarding your request: 720-6758, 727-2010 or 720-1585.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and please remain safe.

( 0 ) ( 0 )