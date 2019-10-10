Prize-giving ceremony for Kwéyòl Poetry Competition on today

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of Saint Lucia’s observance of International Mother Language Day (Feb. 21) and World Poetry Day (March 21), the Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO organised the 2019 Kwéyòl Poetry Writing Competition”.

The competition—which coincided with the celebration of Saint Lucia’s 40th Independence Anniversary (Feb. 22)—was held under the theme: “Nou tout abò: voyaj nou, desitnasyon nou”.

The Kwéyòl Poetry Writing Competition was a celebration of language diversity and was intended to support UNESCO’s efforts at linguistic variety through poetic expression, and to offer indigenous languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities. This year’s competition also provided an opportunity for persons to reflect on the theme for our 40th Independence Anniversary which calls on us to consider how far we have come as a country and to think about how, individually and collectively, we can chart a course for Saint Lucia’s future that will ensure peace and prosperity for all Saint Lucians.

A prize-giving ceremony in recognition of the winners of the inaugural annual Kwéyòl Poetry Writing Competition will take place today, Oct. 10 on the 5th Floor of the Finance Administrative Centre (Point Seraphine, Castries) from 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony will mark Saint Lucia’s commemoration of Creole Heritage Month 2019, and is an opportunity for the Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO to celebrate the expression of our indigenous creole language and rich cultural heritage.

The media is invited.

( 0 ) ( 0 )