NewsPrivate Sector Invited to Help Build New Youth Economy

November 25, 2021

Castries, Saint Lucia, Wednesday November 24, 2021:– Government is calling on the island’s private sector to join it in creating the conditions for the island’s youth, at home and abroad, to participate in the development of The Youth Economy.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre made the call on Monday while addressing a ceremony launching the Ministry of The Youth Economy.

Addressing his government’s quest to make the new ministry work for the island’s youth, PM Pierre said, “This will call for financial innovation, including the reform of institutions that presently provide financial facilities.”

He added, “Our young people must be allowed to pursue their desires and interests free from the structures of a bureaucratic system that leads them to anger and frustration.

“However, they must be disciplined and committed to their business venture and seek to aim for global standards and efficiency.”

But their success, according to the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance – who will also head the new ministry – will absolutely require private sector support.

He therefore called on “our private sector” to “partner with Government in our efforts to solve the many issues that plague our youth.” 

