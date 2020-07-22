Prisoners to be housed at alternative stations due to Custody Suites demolition

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to inform the general public that due to the demolition of the Central Custody Suites on Bridge Street, Castries, prisoners will now be housed at alternative police stations around the island.

We appreciate the public’s concerns with regards to provisions made to accommodate individuals in police custody, however, we wish to reassure our citizenry that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that all prisoners are detained safely.

Some of the measures include, but are not limited to:

1. Contact with loved ones: When selecting a housing area for arrested persons, kindly note that consideration will be given to the proximity of the selected station, to the place of residence of each prisoner. Investigating officials will endeavour to contact family members and loved ones to inform them of the status of each prisoner. Anyone wishing to inquire as to the location of individuals in police custody may contact the Public Relations Office at 456-3718.

2. Number of prisoners within cells: Limits have been outlined as to the number of individuals kept within a unit at any given time. This is to also ensure that health protocols are adhered to, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Quarantined and sick prisoners: Arrangements have been made to accommodate quarantined prisoners, including remanded individuals or prisoners complaining of illness, in separate areas from persons not requiring quarantine.

Once a prisoner exhibits symptoms of illness, he or she is escorted to a medical centre for assessment and or treatment as necessary. If an individual displays COVID-19 symptoms, after the initial evaluation by a medical professional, he or she is taken into care at the Victoria Hospital (Respiratory Clinic). Please be reminded that quarantined prisoners are not allowed visits from members of the public, in keeping with established COVID-19 protocols.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to assure all that we remain in a position to house all arrested persons and will not renege on our commitment to enforcing our laws. We again thank the public for their continued support and cooperation.

— (Royal Saint Lucia Police Force)