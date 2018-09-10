Don't Miss
BVI prisoners describe conditions in Saint Lucia as ‘barbaric’: report

By Virgin Islands News Online
September 10, 2018
They described the cells as small and the holding facility as ‘old’ and unfit for animals. Photo: Provided

BALSAM GHUT, Tortola, VI – Virgin Islands News Online, first and accurately reported that the remaining prisoners from Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) at Balsam Ghut, who were sent to St Lucia—following Hurricane Irma—had been returned to Tortola, on September 6, 2018.

Many prisoners who made contact, have said they are “happy” to be home and described the conditions at the Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia as ‘poor, harsh and barbaric.’

Prisoners that spoke with this publication also related that on many occasions they were punished for refusing to eat some of the food being served and that very often they did not have clean drinking water or the water was off or brown in colour, leaving them to purchase drinking water.

We got recruitment

They described the cells as small and the holding facility as, ‘old’ and ‘unfit for animals.’

Prisoners have since provided Virgin Islands News Online with photos of the conditions of the Bordelais Facility.

Former Head of the Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia, Mr Verne Garde, was recently recruited to head HMP by Minister for Education and Culture and co Leader of Government Hon. Myron V. Walwyn (AL).

Prisoners describes conditions in St. Lucia as ‘barbaric.’ Photo: Provided

9 comments

  2. [email protected]
    September 10, 2018 at 9:19 PM

    The prime minister brought them y'all don't like the truth ha ha he bring them we fed them (tax) for every action there's a reaction the guy is on a roll, got even me thinking I could do a better job

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Madness
    September 10, 2018 at 8:12 PM

    U reap wat u sow yall santies.yall didn't get enough time in dere.yall hav the heart to destroy families nd properties wit a smile then after yall want to cry.next time send them to Russia present.

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  6. Anonymous
    September 10, 2018 at 8:11 PM

    Aaaa but these good for nothing's have big beds they can spread thier legs how they want😂😂😂😂😂

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  8. Anon1
    September 10, 2018 at 8:08 PM

    So bordelais is not a hotel like some described or we are just so poor compared to the bvi

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  10. Anonymous
    September 10, 2018 at 8:00 PM

    Where did u get the phones u took these pic?I thought it was not legal to have a phone in jail.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  12. Mr Coco
    September 10, 2018 at 7:53 PM

    What a bunch of crybabys. I wish I had a bed and shower that nice.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  14. Jerry
    September 10, 2018 at 7:34 PM

    What did you useless criminals expect, a five star hotel.

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  16. Awa
    September 10, 2018 at 7:14 PM

    Lol. They have a bigger bed than I do in there. I guess they were expecting to stay in a hotel room with bars on the windows and door.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  18. Ash
    September 10, 2018 at 7:09 PM

    Yall want to do all stupid crimes and then want to be treated like royalty in prison. What yall expected?? Even with these conditions some of yall spend more time in jail that out.

    (4)(0)
    Reply

