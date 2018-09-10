BVI prisoners describe conditions in Saint Lucia as ‘barbaric’: report

Pin +1 Share 43 Shares

BALSAM GHUT, Tortola, VI – Virgin Islands News Online, first and accurately reported that the remaining prisoners from Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) at Balsam Ghut, who were sent to St Lucia—following Hurricane Irma—had been returned to Tortola, on September 6, 2018.

Many prisoners who made contact, have said they are “happy” to be home and described the conditions at the Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia as ‘poor, harsh and barbaric.’

Prisoners that spoke with this publication also related that on many occasions they were punished for refusing to eat some of the food being served and that very often they did not have clean drinking water or the water was off or brown in colour, leaving them to purchase drinking water.

We got recruitment

They described the cells as small and the holding facility as, ‘old’ and ‘unfit for animals.’

Prisoners have since provided Virgin Islands News Online with photos of the conditions of the Bordelais Facility.

Former Head of the Bordelais Correctional Facility in St Lucia, Mr Verne Garde, was recently recruited to head HMP by Minister for Education and Culture and co Leader of Government Hon. Myron V. Walwyn (AL).