Prime Ministers of St. Kitts Nevis and Barbados hold talks on matters of regional concern

(CMC) – Issues related to strengthening regional cooperation and improving conditions of small island development states (SIDS) were discussed when Prime Minister Dr. Timonty Harris held bilateral talks with his Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley in Barbados on Wednesday.

The leaders also addressed several including the payment of monies owed to the University of the West Indies (UWI), as well as the issue of blacklisting of small island states.

Harris also outlined his plans to ensure regional governments settle their outstanding payments to the University of the West Indies and effectively bring the internationally recognized institution’s arrears down to satisfactory levels.

Earlier this year at the 29th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM held in Haiti, Harris, CARICOM’s lead Head for Human Resource Development, was tasked with leading these settlement efforts.

The St. Kitts Nevis Prime Minister was among 70 outstanding UWI alumni who were honoured by the University on Wednesday for excelling in their respective fields.

Harris and Senior Minister Vance Amory, was recognized by UWI in the areas of Leadership and Public Service.

On the issue of blacklisting, the Prime Minister reiterated his position that the unfair and discriminatory blacklisting of developing countries poses significant challenges to the economies of those countries—an issue the Prime Minister also raised during his presentation at the recent United Nations General Assembly in late September.

Following the bilateral meeting, Harris was invited by Prime Minister Mottley to attend the opening ceremony for the 15th Caribbean Week of Agriculture event being held in Barbados under the theme, “Strengthening Agriculture for a Healthier Future in the Region.”

The Caribbean Week of Agriculture, that ends on Friday, provides a forum for Ministers of Agriculture, planners, regional organisations and other key agricultural stakeholders in the public and private sectors to meet to discuss major issues affecting the agricultural sector in the region.