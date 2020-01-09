Don't Miss
Prime Minister to deliver New Year’s Address this Sunday

By Office of the Prime Minister
January 9, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet will deliver his New Year Address to the Nation on Sunday 12th January 2020 at 8:00 p.m. featuring a review of 2019, with projections and outlook for Saint Lucia in 2020.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service will touch on key areas including security and justice, health care, education, investments, major projects and speak about the continuing journey to bring empowerment to the people and plans to build a new Saint Lucia.

The Address will be carried simultaneously by local television stations at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday.

The broadcast will also be available online via the following:

1. NTN – http://www.govt.lc/portal-launch

2. Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/SaintLuciaGovernment/

3. Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/opmsaintlucia/

4. Government of Saint Lucia Youtube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4al3A_gysYEIzAM1L2qZbg

